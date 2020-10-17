Short Interest in BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Expands By 50.0%

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Berenberg Bank raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

