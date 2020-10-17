Short Interest in Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Rises By 53.3%

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CERPQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Cereplast has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

