Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Increases By 50.0%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

About KONE Oyj

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

