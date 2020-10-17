Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Rises By 53.3%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

