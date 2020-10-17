Short Interest in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Rises By 53.6%

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 96,045 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 124,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSI opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $192.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCSI. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

