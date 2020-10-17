Short Interest in SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Increases By 49.2%

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCHYY stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

