Short Interest in Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Drops By 22.9%

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sunniva stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Sunniva has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Sunniva alerts:

Sunniva Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunniva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunniva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.