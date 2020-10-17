Short Interest in Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Decreases By 23.2%

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,902,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 10,288,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VALPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.06 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:VALPQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. Valaris had a negative net margin of 237.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

