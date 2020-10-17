Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Increases By 41.2%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The company provides frozen foods, meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

