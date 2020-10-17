Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Decreases By 25.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSBGF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.