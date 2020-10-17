SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,900 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 539,300 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of SITM opened at $92.47 on Friday. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $98.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $115,855.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $456,673.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

