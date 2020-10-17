Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Skechers USA reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

