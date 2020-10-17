Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Snowflake in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Snowflake’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $242.52 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

