Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $612.81

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $612.81 and traded as high as $637.00. Solid State shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 3,014 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Solid State alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 612.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 543.46.

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.