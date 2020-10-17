SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.66. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 44,332 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOHO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

