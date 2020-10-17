SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.98

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and traded as high as $29.85. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 179,247 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 227,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 385,263 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

