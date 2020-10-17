Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.06

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and traded as high as $86.80. Starwood European Real Este Fin shares last traded at $86.62, with a volume of 70,262 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.04.

In related news, insider Shelagh Mason bought 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034.80 ($19,643.06).

About Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

