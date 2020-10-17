Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.65. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 100,668 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 445,506.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Steel Connect worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

