Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.92. Steel Partners shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 9,731 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $147.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $295.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Steel Partners stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

