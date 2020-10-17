Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,916,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 182,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 295,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after acquiring an additional 763,921 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.