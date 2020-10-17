Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $2.01. Synlogic shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 48,967 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Analysts predict that Synlogic Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synlogic by 288.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

