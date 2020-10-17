Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Shares of TCMD opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $712.07 million, a PE ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

