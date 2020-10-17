Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TAK opened at $16.67 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

