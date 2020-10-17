Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.05. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 51,200 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.