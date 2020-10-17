Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $127.50. Taptica International shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 1,625,144 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Taptica International (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

