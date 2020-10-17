TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.90

Shares of TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.87. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 2,282 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Company Profile (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

