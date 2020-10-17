Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.74

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $128.74 and traded as high as $135.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 30,808 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Telit Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $182.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.