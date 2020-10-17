TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.79

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and traded as high as $15.04. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 2,901 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $280.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Pellerin bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,768,869. Insiders acquired 67,499 shares of company stock worth $983,203 over the last quarter.

About TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

