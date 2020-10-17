The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 36,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 46,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

