Titanium (CVE:TIC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.27. Titanium shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 63,900 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Titanium (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

