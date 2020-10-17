Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Up 49.3% in September

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TOPS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.