Topcon Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Topcon in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Topcon alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $227.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.