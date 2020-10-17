Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.00. Tricorn Group shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 17,730 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.76.

About Tricorn Group (LON:TCN)

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

