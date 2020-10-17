Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TPHS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Trinity Place has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Place by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 6,070,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Place by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

