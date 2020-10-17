Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.23

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and traded as low as $71.61. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) shares last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 401,666 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 million and a PE ratio of -8.35.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.88%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) Company Profile (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.