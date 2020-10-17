TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.31

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $178.31 and traded as high as $201.36. TT Electronics shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 244,760 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.66 million and a PE ratio of 49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Stephen King acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £46,750 ($61,079.17).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

