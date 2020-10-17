UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in September

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,248.0 days.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UCB has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

Get UCB alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UCB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.