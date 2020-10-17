Uponor (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uponor (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Uponor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

UPNRF stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Uponor has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01.

About Uponor

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

