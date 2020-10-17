Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of URPTF stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Uranium Participation from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

