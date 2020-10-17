Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.01

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.01 and traded as low as $205.00. Urban&Civic shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 414,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $297.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 9.55.

About Urban&Civic (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.