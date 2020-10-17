Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USNZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.90. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.