Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Vela Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 203,878,109 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vela Technologies (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

