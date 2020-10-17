Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

