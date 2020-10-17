Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.91 ($2.26).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 108.64 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.86. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

