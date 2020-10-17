Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.