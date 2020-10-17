West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.12. West Kirkland Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 607,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

West Kirkland Mining Company Profile (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

