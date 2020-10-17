William Blair Weighs in on Sumo Logic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sumo Logic in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of SUMO opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

