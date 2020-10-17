Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 775.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.15. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

