Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $208.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $209.10 million. Cloudera reported sales of $198.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $849.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $853.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $930.62 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $946.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDR. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Cloudera stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

