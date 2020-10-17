Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $92.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.27 million and the lowest is $90.80 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $74.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $373.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.30 million to $375.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $369.89 million, with estimates ranging from $366.06 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of OCFC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $910.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

